Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Consider taking your family out for a get-together and generously spending on them. Cherish these moments and share love with your family members. However, your thoughts may be heavily focused on your partner throughout the day. Your professional skills might be put to the test, so concentrate your efforts to achieve the desired results. A pleasure trip could bring satisfaction. You may find yourself getting annoyed with your spouse over something as simple as grocery shopping. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, try eating crystal sugar (Mishri) with water to bring sweetness to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.