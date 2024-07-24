Sagittarius: Despite a hectic schedule, your health will be perfect. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring gains and prosperity. However, your spouse's health may cause concern and require medical attention. Today, you and your partner will dive deeply into your love, experiencing its full intensity. Work will go smoothly. Spending time with an elder family member can provide valuable life insights. However, be prepared for disagreements that could weaken your relationships. Remedy: Place red stones in all four corners of your house for a blissful family life.

Lucky Color: Peach

Peach Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM