Sagittarius: Your child's performance may bring you immense pleasure. If you've been working towards securing a loan, today is your lucky day. It's an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones, and you will spread love and joy today. Avoid entering into any joint ventures, as partners may try to take advantage of you. You might plan to spend time with your spouse and take them out, but their ill health may prevent this. If you've been feeling cursed for a long time, today you will feel blessed.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: Offer help and services at auspicious events such as marriages with full devotion and dedication. This will enable your business and work life to flourish.