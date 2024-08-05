Sagittarius: Your hope will bloom like a delicate, fragrant, and dazzling flower. Today, you'll have a considerable amount of money, bringing you peace of mind. Devote your spare time to selfless service, as it will bring happiness and tremendous joy to you and your family. It's a good time to refresh your friendships by reminiscing about the good times you shared. Listen to your inner feelings before committing to any partnership. Children of this zodiac sign will spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. You'll spend an amazing day with your spouse today. For a prosperous business and stable work-life, keep a bowl filled with a mixture of milk, water, and sugar by your bedside at night, and pour it at the root of a tree near your home the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.