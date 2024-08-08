Sagittarius: Your smile will act as a powerful antidote to depression today. Avoid friends who borrow money but fail to repay it. Relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts, but they might also seek some assistance from you. If you're considering marrying your partner, it's a good day to discuss it, but make sure you have a sense of their feelings first. You'll have the energy and skills today to boost your earning potential. Spending time with an elder family member could provide valuable life insights. Your married life will feel especially wonderful today.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 4:45 PM to 6:15 PM.

4:45 PM to 6:15 PM. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.