New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will take up the matter titled “Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues” on Tuesday.

The bench also comprises Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

On Friday, a letter petition was addressed to CJI Chandrachud, urging the apex court to take suo moto cognisance of the incident and issue directions for an immediate and impartial investigation.

It also prayed for guidelines to enhance security measures at medical colleges and hospitals across the country to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, and for framing comprehensive guidelines for the protection of medical professionals and institutions.

The letter petition filed by Monica Singh, a dcotor by profession, through her advocate Satayam Singh pleaded the apex court to exercise judicial oversight in the RG Kar matter to ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly and impartially.

“The attack on the R.G. Kar Medical College was not merely an isolated incident of violence, but a direct assault on the healthcare system of our nation. It undermines the safety and security of those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. Swift and decisive action by the Supreme Court is essential to restore faith in the rule of law and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of our medical institutions,” the plea read.

“The recent incidents reveal a critical gap in ensuring the safety of women, particularly in sectors with a high representation of female employees, such as the medical field. Women constitute a significant portion of the workforce in healthcare as doctors, nurses, receptionists, and other roles. They often work long hours and face unique challenges that require special attention to ensure their safety,” it added.

