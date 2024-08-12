Scorpio: You’re likely to enjoy some well-deserved leisure today. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws. Be mindful and considerate, especially with those who love and care for you. Your bond is unbreakable. However, you may face challenges in convincing your partners to go along with your plans. Despite this, it’s a favorable day, and you’ll manage to carve out some quality time for yourself. If you've been feeling down lately, today might bring a sense of relief and blessing.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance success in your job or business.