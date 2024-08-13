Scorpio: Stay alert today, as someone might attempt to use you as a scapegoat. Stress and tensions could rise, so it's important to remain calm. To succeed, rely on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals when it comes to financial decisions. The arrival of guests will make your day pleasant and enjoyable. For those who are deeply in love, today you'll experience a special connection that transcends everything else. New ideas you explore today could prove to be highly productive. Despite your busy schedule, you'll find some time for yourself to enjoy your favorite activities. Though life has been challenging lately, today you will find comfort and joy in the company of your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse will bring auspicious results for your health.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.