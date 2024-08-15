Scorpio: A rise in family medical expenses might be unavoidable. It's a good time to sit down with your spouse and discuss your finances, planning your future wealth together. When you’re feeling lonely, turn to your family for support; they can help prevent feelings of depression and assist you in making wise decisions. Romance is in the air, so don't just wait for things to happen—go out and seek new opportunities. You have some unresolved issues that need attention, and you know it's time to begin—think positively and start making progress today. This could be the best day of your married life, filled with the true joy of love.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. Remedy: For great health benefits, prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.