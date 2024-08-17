Scorpio: Today is a perfect day for recreation and fun. You may receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family—if others come to you with problems, it's best to ignore them and not let them disturb your peace. Be aware that a third party may try to cause tension between you and your partner. Students should avoid procrastinating and use their free time to complete tasks, as this will benefit them in the long run. Your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could upset you for a while. Spending quality time with your mother will be rewarding, as she may share some sweet memories from your childhood.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Orange. Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your boyfriend or girlfriend by drinking water from an iron vessel.