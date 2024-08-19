Scorpio: Open your mind to positivity. Reap the rewards of past investments. A spiritual retreat or family visit is likely. Navigating love might be complex today. Your past work could be recognized, potentially leading to a promotion. Business owners, seek expert advice for expansion. Travel brings joy and benefits. Unexpected quality time with your spouse can arise from a canceled plan.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM. Remedy: Recite the Durga Kavach to enhance your love life.