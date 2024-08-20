Scorpio: You may encounter criticism due to your tendency to judge others. Keeping a sense of humor and remaining open-minded can help you handle any sharp remarks more gracefully. Financially, you might see improvement through speculation or unexpected gains. This is also a favorable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. However, be cautious, as interference from a third party could create tension between you and your partner. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired outcomes today, and working professionals can showcase their talents at the workplace. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may feel the urge to seek solitude, which could be beneficial. However, your spouse may seem particularly self-centered today. Remedy: Recite mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva for a harmonious love life, as this can help mitigate the negative effects of Mars and bring positive influences.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.