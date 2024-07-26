Scorpio: Today, take the time to relax and find happiness among close friends and family members. Ignore those who approach you for temporary loans. You can achieve your goals by using your charm and intelligence. It's going to be an amazing day for your love life. As a native of this zodiac sign, you are very interesting; you thrive both in the company of friends and in solitude. Today, you’ll find some 'me' time in your busy schedule. You'll feel like royalty with the warmth and affection of your fabulous spouse. Expect a phone call from someone you've been wanting to talk to for a long time, which will bring back many cherished memories.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Remedy: To improve your financial condition, stay away from intoxication.