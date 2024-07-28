Scorpio: There are chances of recovering from a physical illness. Be mindful of your tendency to live for the moment and spend too much on entertainment. Friends will support you if needed. Your love life flourishes today, showcasing the beauty of your actions. This is an excellent time to develop professional contacts in other countries. Your competitive nature will help you win any contest you enter. The day could turn out to be one of the best in your married life.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, drink copper-charged water (water stored in a copper vessel).