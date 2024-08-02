Scorpio: Your health will be perfect today. Employed individuals may find themselves needing funds, but past unnecessary expenditures might leave them short. Friends might let you down when you need them most. Let go of worries and enjoy time with your romantic partner. Use your free time today to complete unfinished tasks. Your spouse is truly your angel—observe and experience it today. However, your confidence may be low due to a poor routine.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.