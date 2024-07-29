Scorpio: Today promises sheer pleasure and enjoyment as you set out to live life to the fullest. However, hosting a function at home may require significant spending, potentially straining your finances. For some, the arrival of a new family member will bring moments of celebration and joy. Your love life will be amazing today. A major decision at work might be necessary, and timely, swift action will give you an advantage. Listening to your subordinates' suggestions could prove beneficial. Someone from your past is likely to reach out, making it a memorable day. You will realize today why marriages are considered heavenly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Remedy: Donating laddoos to economically deprived people after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple will help improve your financial situation.