Scorpio: Your doubting nature might lead to defeat today. Investing in your residence will be profitable. A short trip to visit a relative will bring comfort and relaxation from your hectic daily schedule. You may strongly feel your partner's absence. Surprisingly, the most irritating person on your work team might seem intellectual today. Spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place to avoid unnecessary troubles and disputes. Your married life will be uniquely special today, and you'll experience something truly unusual.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM.

Remedy: Improve your health by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.