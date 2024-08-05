Scorpio: Try to control your emotions, especially anger. Married couples might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. A dispute over money matters could arise among family members, so it's wise to encourage everyone to be clear about finances and cash flow. Set aside worries and enjoy the company of your romantic partner. A change of job could bring you mental satisfaction. Someone close to you will want to spend quality time together, but a lack of time might prevent this, leaving you both upset. However, you and your spouse will share a deep, soulful romantic conversation today. For better health, consider offering raw turmeric to running water as a remedy.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.