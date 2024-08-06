Scorpio: You will be full of energy and accomplish something extraordinary today. However, financial gains may not meet your expectations. With low work pressure, you will enjoy spending time with family members. Your beloved will seek a commitment from you. Focus on your work and priorities. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance and attract potential partners. Today, you will realize how much you mean to your better half.

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to poor and needy people for better financial conditions.