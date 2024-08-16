Sundargarh: Girl students of Balisankara Higher Secondary School in Odisha's Sundargarh district have accused the headmaster of the educational institution of sexually harassing them.

The students said he made obscene gestures, touched them inappropriately, and subjected them to sexual abuse. In protest, the students staged a roadblock outside the school this morning, demanding immediate action against the accused.

The students alleged that the headmaster called them to his office and even to his official residence, where he made lewd remarks and inappropriately touched them. They further claimed that the principal threatened to expel them if they resisted his advances.

As the students continued their protest on the road, the principal's response was not immediately available.

Police and administrative officials arrived at the scene to question the students about their allegations and attempted to mediate the situation.

Later, the students withdrew the road blockade after staging it for around 5 hours as senior officers of the district administration held discussion with them.

The District Welfare Officer said the accused teacher will be suspended while a police complaint will be lodged against him.