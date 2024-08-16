Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today busted a SIM box racket in the Odisha capital here by arresting a person in this connection.

The accused, a resident of neighbouring West Bengal, was running the racket from a rented room at Mahadev Nagar under Laxmisagar police limits in the city here.

The police have seized altogether seven SIM boxes and around 500 SIM cards of different mobile operators from the possession of the accused person.

A police team carried out the raid after receiving information regarding some suspicious activities in the rented room.

The cops suspect that the SIM boxes were being used to carry out cyber fraud and other crimes.

“One can make international and national calls without any receiver by using the SIM boxes. The devices are often being used to commit crimes including terrorist activities,” said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh.

The police officials are questioning the accused to find out the involvement of any other person in the racket.