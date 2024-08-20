Ranchi/Bhubaneswar: More SIM Boxes being operated by Raju Mondal were unearthed outside Odisha. In coordination with the Jharkhand Police, a team of the Commissionerate of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack today raided a house in Ranchi of Jharkhand state and seized another five SIM Boxes.

During the interrogation Raju Mondal, who hails from West Bengal, informed the police team about a SIM Box set up in Ranchi. Mondal, who has been on a five-day remand of the Commissionerate of Police, was taken to the Ranchi as well.

The Commissionerate of Police along with the Cyber team of Jharkhand Police raided the house in Ranchi and seized the five SIM Boxes, several pre-activated SIMs, standby SIMs and modem routers.

A total of 17 SIM Boxes have been seized so far from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Ranchi.

Locals said Mondal had taken the house on rent around seven months back. However, he was neither staying at the house nor visited it so often.

Police sources said the Commissionerate of Police will seek help of the Interpol for extradition of Asadur Zaman, a Bangladesh national, who was the handler of Mondal.

Mondal got into running SIM Box business after coming in contact with Zaman. The Bangladesh national used to transfer money to Mondal through ‘hawala’ channel. Zaman was paying for all the expenses of Mondal including house rent and internet charges.

The SIM Box set up was utlilised to receive calls from several countries including China, Pakistan and the Middle East.