Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money has sought details regarding government officials facing corruption charges in Odisha.

The SIT has sought the information from Vigilance Director Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa.

It has reportedly asked the Vigilance Director to submit detailed information on 11 government officials facing corruption and bribery charges in the state recently.

The SIT sought the information from the Vigilance Department ahead of its meeting, scheduled to be held in Cuttack city on August 28.

Justice (Retired) Arijit Pasayat, the Vice-Chairperson of the SIT, will chair the meeting.

The apex court-appointed SIT on black money has sought detailed information regarding serving as well as retired government officials who recently faced Vigilance action on charges of bribery and accumulating disproportionate assets (DA).

The Vigilance Director has furnished some information regarding these officials to the SIT. He is supposed to produce additional information in this regard during the August 28 meeting in Cuttack.

Senior officials of various central as well as state enforcement agencies including the CBI, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Income Tax Department and Odisha Police are scheduled to attend the meeting.

Notably, the Vigilance sleuths have unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores from the possession of several serving as well as retired officials by conducting multiple raids at various places across Odisha recently. The Vigilance Department has arrested these officials on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources on income.