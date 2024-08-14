Bhubaneswar: Twist in the plot of the high drama that ensued at 3:30 am on Wednesday at a private lodge in Infocity area of Bhubaneswar. The Commissionerate Police arrested six persons including the person against whom his wife lodged a complaint accusing him of having illicit relationships with several women.

The police arrested Abhinav Singh, Silu Nayak, Rakesh Behera, Anindita Nayak, Tanushree Das and Rupa Pan in connection with the case.

Based on the complaint of Utkala Deepika Rout, the police raided the private lodge in Infocity area and caught husband Abhinav Singh along with two Bengali women in a room. The complainant in her complaint alleged that her husband used to spend nights with Bengali women and shoot their intimate moments.

Ramesh Chandra Bisoi, ACP Zone-6, said a thorough investigation into the allegations is underway.

Two cases have been pending against Abhinav Singh at the Nandanakanan Police Station.

While being taken to the Infocity Police Station, Abhinav, in his reaction, said he has been framed falsely. Few days back actress Supriya and her husband filed a police complaint against Abhinav.

“Actress Supriya and her husband have instigated my wife to level false charges against me,” Abhinav continued.