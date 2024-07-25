Nabarangpur: A six-year-old girl of Taliambasahi in Jharigaon block of Odisha's Nabarangpur district suffered severe eye strain due to watching a mobile phone for approximately four hours daily.

According to reports, for the past few days, the girl had been watching the device for about two hours in the morning and another two hours in the evening. Her parents said she often held the mobile phone very close to her eyes.

After viewing the mobile phone from such a close distance for three to four days, her eyes began to swell. Gradually, her eyes turned red, causing severe pain.

After the girl complained about the eye pain, her family took her to a hospital in Umerkote. Although her eye pain has subsided, the redness in her eyes has not yet reduced. Her treatment and medication were underway.