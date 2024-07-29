Bhubaneswar: Export of software and other IT products from Odisha grew manifold in between 1993-94 and 2023-24 fiscal.

This was revealed by Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling while replying to query of Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo in the Assembly today.

“The export of software and IT products from Odisha has been growing steadily over the years. The state had exported IT products to the tune of Rs 27 lakh only in 1993-94 financial year. The figure has gone up to estimated Rs 7,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal,” said the Minister.

Odisha had exported IT products worth Rs 180 crore in 2000-2001 financial year and the figure was Rs 1,376 crore in 2010-11 fiscal. IT exports from the state stood at Rs 2,900 crore in 2015-16 financial year, revealed the data provided by the Minister in the House.

According to the Minister, demand for software products from Odisha has been growing in the international market. The state is now exporting software products to several countries across the Globe, he added.

Notably, several IT majors including Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Accenture, Cognizant, and Deloitte have opened their units in Odisha capital here in last few years. Hundreds of IT professionals have been employed by these companies.