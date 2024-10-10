Ranchi: Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the final as they were crowned champion after eleven action-packed days at the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024.

Hockey Haryana won the bronze medal after defeating Hockey Haryana. In the summit clash of the tournament, Hockey Jharkhand got the better of Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1. Sweety Dungdung (30’), Shanti Kumari (43’) and Niru Kullu (48’) struck a goal each for Hockey Jharkhand to take the game away from Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Their strong defence also restricted Hockey Madhya Pradesh, who could score only one goal to clinch the title. Kajal (45’) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the other match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 2-2 (2-1 SO) in the playoff for the third and fourth place. Sejal (1’) and Shashi Khasa (36’) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana whereas Karuna Minz (53’) and Priyanka Kujur (59’) scored the equalizers for Hockey Association of Odisha before the final whistle.

In the shoot-out, Amisha Ekka scored for the Hockey Association of Odisha. On the other hand, Ritika and Sejal scored for Hockey Haryana to clinch the bronze medal. (IANS)