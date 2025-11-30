Bhubaneswar: The city is set to witness a landmark celebration of Indian sport as SSI, the Eastern India’s first-of-its-kind sports science and sports promotion firm founded by Sarthak Patnaik and Soumya Patnaik, prepares to host two major national events — the SSI Sports National Awards on December 6 at Kalinga Stadium, followed by the Sports Science Conclave on December 7 at Lyfe Hotel. Together, these events highlight the growing importance of scientific training, athlete welfare, and structured recognition in today’s competitive sporting ecosystem.

The awards ceremony, which will be inaugurated by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Odisha Sports Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav and Additional DG and Transport Commissioner Amitab Thakur will bring together 16 distinguished national and international sporting personalities, many of whom are Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardees.

Their participation makes this edition of the SSI Sports National Awards one of the most prestigious sporting gatherings the state has hosted in recent years, underscoring Odisha’s rising profile as India’s leading sports hub.

Among the key honourees are the India Ice Hockey Team, celebrated for their resilience and passion in representing India in one of the world’s toughest sports; Ayush Shetty, one of India’s brightest badminton prospects; Shakti Singh, iconic shot-putter, Triple Olympian, Dronacharya Awardee and a pillar of India’s throwing events; Sajan Prakash, Olympian swimmer and multiple national record holder; Achanta Sharath Kamal, India’s most decorated table tennis legend; and Jyothi Yarraji, national record-breaking hurdler and one of India’s fastest-rising track stars. All will be present at the ceremony to receive their honours and inspire the next generation.

The awards span a wide array of sporting disciplines and achievements. The SSI Karna Award, named after the mythological warrior to symbolise valour, precision and sporting spirit, will be conferred across multiple major categories.

The Milkha Singh Sprint Award, instituted with due permission from the legendary sprinter’s family, recognises India’s fastest athletes. Awards named after Dilip Tirkey and Shakti Singh will honour excellence in hockey and throwing events respectively, alongside numerous other recognitions celebrating grassroots work, coaching contribution, sports science innovation and lifetime service.

Speaking on the significance of these events, Sarthak Patnaik said: “Events like the SSI Sports National Awards and the Sports Science Conclave are essential to create awareness about sports and sports science in India. If we want to build stronger grassroots foundations and produce world-class athletes, science, recognition, and structured support must go hand-in-hand. It is a proud moment for Odisha that as many as 16 national and international sports personalities — many of them Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardees — will come to Bhubaneswar. Their presence reflects Odisha’s strong commitment towards sports development and will inspire thousands of young athletes across the state.”

“SSI’s Sports Awards and Sports Science Conclave embody the progressive sporting culture India urgently needs. At SNM Group, we are proud to co-sponsor an event that celebrates excellence while advancing scientific thinking in sport. Such initiatives must be encouraged, for they highlight how the private sector can meaningfully contribute to India’s athletic growth. I urge all private entities to step forward and collaborate with the government in building a stronger, more sustainable sporting ecosystem. Together, we can shape a nation where talent is nurtured, science drives performance, and sport becomes a true pillar of national development," said Prabodh Mohanty, MD of SNM Group.

The celebrations continue the next day with the Sports Science Conclave, which will bring together experts, coaches, researchers and athletes to discuss next-generation training methodologies, biomechanics, nutrition, recovery, injury prevention and performance analytics — key areas shaping the future of Indian sport.

The SSI Sports National Awards 2024 is co-sponsored by SNM Group, MGM Group, MCL, Jindal Steel, JSW, Coca Cola showcasing strong institutional support for elevating Odisha’s sporting culture and recognition landscape.

With its blend of honouring excellence and advocating for science-backed sporting progress, SSI’s two-day celebration positions Bhubaneswar firmly on the national sports map and marks another milestone in Odisha’s journey as a powerhouse of Indian sport.