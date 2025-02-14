Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The 38th National Games of India, held across various venues in Uttarakhand, concluded on a grand note with a spectacular closing ceremony here on Friday. The event, which saw an exceptional display of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship, started on January 28 with events being held at various venues across the state.

The closing ceremony of the 38th National Games concluded with Haryana emerging as the second runner-up, securing 48 gold, 47 silver, and 58 bronze medals. Maharashtra claimed the first runner-up position, with 54 gold, 71 silver, and 76 bronze medals. The overall champions were the Services Sports Control Board, who dominated the event with 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Labour and Employment, addressed the audience in the closing ceremony, celebrating the remarkable performances and the spirit of competition.

The ceremony was honoured by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation; Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) along with other prominent leaders.

Dr. Mandaviya began his address by extending his heartfelt gratitude to Uttarakhand for hosting the 38th National Games with such efficiency and dedication. “Uttarakhand is already known as ‘Devbhoomi,’ but after hosting the 38th National Games, it has now earned the title of ‘Khel Bhoomi,’” he said.

He also praised the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, for his attention to every detail, ensuring the seamless conduct of the Games. “The smooth and successful execution of these Games stands as a testament to Uttarakhand’s capabilities and dedication,” he added.

Highlighting the broader significance of the event, Dr. Mandaviya shared his vision for India's future in sports. “While today we bid farewell to the 38th National Games, it marks the beginning of an exciting journey. India must become a global sports hub, and today we have laid the foundation for that future,” he emphasized. He outlined a vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in India, signalling the country's growing commitment to sports. "We aim to place India among the top nations in sports, and the journey toward that goal has started today", he added.

The Union Minister congratulated the winning teams and all athletes, stressing that in sports, no one truly loses—either you win, or you learn.

"I congratulate all the winners and champions for their outstanding achievements," he said. He further motivated the athletes, especially the youth, with words of encouragement for their future endeavours in international competitions such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.

“When you compete on the international stage, always remember to put your faith and trust in your abilities. When an archer aims, remember that we belong to the nation of Arjuna,” he added.

Dr. Mandaviya also emphasised the unity brought about by sports, stating that when one athlete wins, the entire nation celebrates. “In sports, one athlete’s victory is a victory for the entire country,” he said.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is creating a robust ecosystem for sports development. “In ‘Naya Bharat,’ sports have taken a significant step forward, and the nation’s sports infrastructure and support for athletes are growing stronger,” he remarked. He concluded by congratulating Uttarakhand for hosting the successful 38th National Games and thanked all athletes, officials, and spectators for their participation.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, also addressed the gathering, emphasising how initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are inspiring young people to take up sports. He recalled the Prime Minister's vision that has encouraged the youth to participate in sports, with many now referring to the Prime Minister as "Khel Mitra."

Amit Shah highlighted the significant increase in the sports budget during the past decade, showcasing the government’s growing commitment to sports development. He also pointed out the remarkable improvement in India’s medal tally in international competitions, such as the Olympics and Paralympics, in the last 10 years, a testament to the country's evolving sports culture.

