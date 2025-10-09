Bhubaneswar: The 40th National Junior Athletics Championship will be hosted at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with the joint support of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Odisha Athletics Association, and the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha. The championship will be held from 10th October to 14th October, 2025.

Around 2,000 athletes from different states across the country will participate in this national level event. From Odisha, 75 athletes, including 38 male and 37 female participants, will compete in various categories. The highest number of athletes (147) will be representing Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department said, “The 40th National Junior Athletics Championship will be held from 10th to 14th October. Alongside this, the 28th Asian Table Tennis Teams Championship will also be hosted at Kalinga Stadium from 11th to 15th October. Organising both national and international sporting event simultaneously is indeed a matter of pride and honour for all of us. I am confident that the participating athletes will deliver outstanding performances and bring glory through their achievements.”

He further added Odisha had successfully hosted the World Continental Tour event at Kalinga Stadium in August this year. With the successful conduct of several national and international tournaments, Odisha has carved a distinct identity in the global sports arena.

Expressing his views, Adille Sumariwalla from the Athletics Federation of India said, “Odisha has emerged as a leading hub for sports in India. We are confident that the 40th National Junior Athletics Championship will also be conducted successfully and set new benchmarks of excellence.”