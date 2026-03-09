Ahmedabad: India's left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma credited teammate Shivam Dube for helping him rediscover his form in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup final, revealing that he used the all-rounder's bat during his blistering knock of 52 off 21 balls that set up India’s emphatic 96-run triumph over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I batted with Shivam Dube’s bat, so thank you, Dube. In the morning, I felt like trying something different. Shubman (Gill) was not around, so I walked up to Dube and picked his bat," said Abhishek to reporters in a post-match press conference.

Apart from dealing with a stomach infection and its aftereffects, Abhishek had struggled through the tournament with just 89 runs in the run-up to the decider. But on Sunday, he turned the tide with a 21-ball 52, including getting his fifty in 18 balls and laid the foundation for India to lift their third Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Reflecting on his struggles in the last one month, Abhishek said the backing from his team helped him immensely. “I have been dealing with this phase for the last month after having a dream run for about a year and a half. One thing matters a lot in such situations – the company you keep.

“If the people around you want to help you become better, it makes a big difference. When I was not contributing with the bat, everyone in the team still believed in me. They kept saying, ‘He will do it’. I never doubted my teammates, coaches or the support staff.

“The only question I had was why things were not working for me. I believe the environment around you matters a lot. The people around you should motivate you. Everyone goes through tough phases in life, not just in cricket. At that time, the company you keep becomes very important,” he elaborated.

The unflinching support from teammates proved enough for Abhishek to rediscover his touch on the biggest stage of his cricketing career. “The first thing is to trust yourself, no matter how bad the phase is. When you start doubting yourself, it creates pressure, and you cannot play your natural game.

"That doesn’t help the team either. Self-confidence, hard work and helping others are very important. When you help others, it eventually comes back to you," he concluded.