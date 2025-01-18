New Delhi: In a captivating display of skill and resilience, the Indian men's Kho Kho team overcame a strong South African challenge to secure their spot in the World Cup 2025 final with a 62-42 victory at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The match showcased exceptional defensive prowess and strategic gameplay from both sides before India pulled away in the decisive final turn.

A strong start from the South Africans prevented Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule from going on a Dream Run, with a lot of the credit going to their Wazir. Their attackers then got Mehul and Sachin Bhargo in a tough fight for batch two, but Aniket Pote dragged his batch to 2 minutes and 38 seconds. This summed up Turn 1, as the South Africans managed to score 18 points.

An attacking Indian team came back hard in Turn 2, with Nikhil B in fine form as they had a tough fight on their hands. With just 14 points compared to the South Africans' 20 points, Aditya Ganpule and Gowtham M got the team back into the game with their expansive play, ensuring the score was 24-20 at the end of Turn 2.

Khozi of South Africa was the main threat for the Indian defenders in Turn 3. He ensured that the Men in Blue were ALL OUT within 2 minutes to prevent the Dream Run, equalizing the score in the process. Ramji Kashyap, Pabani Sabar, and Suyash Gargate improved this time to 2 minutes and 30 seconds for batch 2, as the South Africans increased the lead to 38. As Turn 3 came to an end, the score was at 42-28, setting up an exciting final turn in the search for a place in the final.

Akash Kumar got Khoza and Mehul to give India an extremely important start to Turn 4. With 5 minutes and 10 seconds left on the clock, the score difference was just 4 points, but the skipper and Wazir Pratik Waikar got Khoza with an exceptional sky dive. It was at this point that Mehul turned up the heat with a move that took them above their opponents. The match eventually ended with an impressive scoreline of 62-42, despite a tough fight from the South Africans.

The Indian team will face Nepal in the final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday, January 19.

The Nepal Men qualified for the finals of the Men's division of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after beating IR Iran 72-29 in their semifinal clash.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's Kho Kho team showcased their tactical prowess as they outplayed South Africa 66-16 in the semifinals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Women in Blue delivered a masterclass in both attack and defense, setting up an exciting final clash with Nepal.