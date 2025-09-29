Dubai: India’s dressing room was full of laughter after their thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and Arshdeep Singh gave fans a hilarious nod to the rivalry by recreating a famous Pakistani viral moment.

The Indian pacer shared a video on social media featuring himself and star batter Tilak Varma.

In the clip, Singh jokingly asks, “Final match, what’s happening?” referencing a video that went viral few year back in during Pakistan.

Tilak, smiling, appears relaxed as the two players share a light-hearted moment, perfectly capturing the celebratory mood.

Fans immediately loved the post, flooding Twitter with laughter, comments, and emojis. Many appreciated the playful way Indian players referenced a viral Pakistani clip, turning a famous line from their rivals into a humorous celebration of India’s ninth Asia Cup title.

Some fans also praised the camaraderie and team spirit evident in the video, noting how it reflects the lighter side of cricket even after intense battles on the field.

India’s victory in Dubai was marked by standout performances across the team. After Pakistan raced to 113/1 in 12.4 overs, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, sparked a dramatic collapse, bowling Pakistan out for 146. In the chase, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 anchored the innings, while Shivam Dube’s late assault of big sixes sealed a memorable win with two balls to spare.

The video with Arshdeep and Tilak became one of the most shared moments of the day, showing fans that behind the high-pressure performances and fierce rivalry, Team India could also have fun while celebrating a historic triumph. Moments like these give supporters a glimpse into the team’s camaraderie, making the victory even more special for cricket fans across the country.

