Bhubaneswar: India’s leading female javelin thrower, Annu Rani, exuded confidence on the eve of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet of further improving her season best of 62.59m.

The one-day Continental Tour that has prize money of $ 25,000 will be held here at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The 32 years old experienced thrower from Uttar Pradesh says her 60m-plus throw earlier this week (August 6) in Europe has given a big boost to her confidence. The 2023 Asian Games champion believes her preparation for the September 13 to 21 Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan is on track. “I think a throw of 62.59m during Continental Tour in Poland has come at the right time,” Annu said. “I would like to add some distance to my performance in the next two weeks.”

She was hopeful of crossing the 60-m mark on Sunday. “I’m used to Bhubaneswar’s local weather conditions,” adds Annu. “I should be able to do my best at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet on Sunday.”

Annu’s Poland performance has ranked her as high to the 30th place in the Road to Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Of the top 36 throwers eligible to compete at Worlds in September, 11 athletes have achieved automatic qualification mark of 64m in the women’s javelin throw till date. The remaining 25 athletes are through the world ranking quota system as per World Athletics qualification guidelines.

August 24, 2025 is the deadline for athletes to achieve automatic qualification time or mark in their respective events for the World Athletics Championships in Japan. The athletes can also earn tickets to the Worlds via the world ranking quota system.

Promising sprinter Animesh Kujur has some work to do to firm up his position for the Worlds. “I’m looking forward to gaining home advantage on Sunday,” Kujur said of his plans for Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar.

Kujur’s world ranking in men’s 200m till date is 42. Top 48 athletes are eligible to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Japan. Automatic qualification in the men's 200m is 20.16 seconds. His National record stands at 20.32.

“My focus for Sunday will be only 200m,” Kujur adds.

Promising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and Shaili Singh will also aim to earn valuable global ranking points.

Athletes from more than 15 countries, including Malaysia and Sri Lanka will be seen in action on one-day Continental meet on Sunday. Heats will be conducted in the morning session, the main event will commence in the evening.

Odisha’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary sports, Sachin Jadhav said all necessary arrangements for the mega event has been done. “The Government of Odisha is excited to host the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Bhubaneswar,” Jadhav added. “We will continue to organise global competition in future.”

The AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said the Continental Tour is a good platform for athletes to showcase their performance and earn qualification marks for the Worlds in Japan. “More than 10 athletes have already qualified for the Worlds in Japan. We expected more athletes to make the cut for global competition scheduled to be held in September,” said the AFI president.