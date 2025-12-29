New Delhi: The India Open will take place from January 13 to 18, 2026, at the renowned Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, which can seat over 8,000 people—more than twice the capacity of the previous location. The event highlights the increasing importance of India’s leading international badminton event.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) under the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the Super 750 tournament will once again host the world’s top shuttlers in India. Fans can expect to see international stars like An Se-young, PV Sindhu, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Lakshya Sen, as well as India’s emerging talents such as Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty, competing over six days of intense matches.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Mishra, the general secretary of the Badminton Association of India, said, “Moving the India Open to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium this year marks an important step in the tournament’s evolution. The larger venue allows us to accommodate significantly more fans while delivering a better on-ground experience for players and spectators alike. As Indian badminton continues to grow in stature, it is essential that our flagship events evolve in step, creating spaces where the sport, the athletes and the fans can all thrive together.”

As a key event on the BWF World Tour schedule, the India Open awards up to 11,000 ranking points and features a total prize purse of USD 950,000. The 2026 edition aims to deliver a larger, more exciting, and more engaging experience for both players and fans.

Tickets for the India Open 2026 will be sold exclusively online. Prices start at Rs. 400, with premium seats capped at Rs 1,750 to offer options across different categories. The initial ticketing phase, which runs until the end of December, provides the greatest discounts for matchdays, including the knockout rounds. The later phases, starting in early January, will still offer lower prices, making tickets accessible for spectators throughout the tournament, up to the finals.