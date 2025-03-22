Cuttack: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), during its apex council meeting, decided the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack as one of the venues for the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa. The five-match series is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 19.

Per reports, other tentative venues for the T20I series include Nagpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

The Test series opener will be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Additionally, the Barsapara International Stadium in Guwahati is set to host the second Test match between India and South Africa from November 22 to 26.

Apart from the Test series, the teams will also compete in a three-match ODI series, followed by the five T20Is. The ODIs are expected to be played in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam between November 30 and December 6.

Reacting to the development, Prabhat Kumar Bhol, Secretary of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), stated the association had requested BCCI to allocate one of the international matches at Barabati Stadium. While he learned about the decision through media reports, Bhol added OCA is yet to receive formal communication from BCCI.