New Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Mohammed Raheel has shared his thoughts on his remarkable experience in the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy held in Hulunbuir, China. Competing in his maiden Asian Champions Trophy, Raheel played a crucial role in India’s victorious campaign, culminating in a 1-0 triumph over hosts China in the final.

Speaking about his first experience in the Asian Champions Trophy, Raheel said, "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Indian squad at my first Asian Champions Trophy. Initially, I was both nervous and excited, knowing that this was a prestigious tournament. But once we hit the field, it was all about focusing on my performance and contributing to the team. I learned a lot throughout the campaign – not just about the game, but about the importance of teamwork and resilience at this level."

One of the tournament’s highlights for Raheel was India’s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, a match that generated enormous excitement among fans and players alike. India emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline in a tense encounter.

"Playing against Pakistan, especially in such a high-stakes match, was something truly unique and thrilling. From the first whistle, the energy on the field was electric. The match was intense and aggressive, but we were confident in our preparation and mindset. It was a hard-fought win, and beating Pakistan in such a crucial game was incredibly satisfying," Raheel said.

Raheel also reflected on the significance of lifting the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time in his career, and how special the victory was for him and the team.

He stated, "Winning the trophy itself – it’s a moment I’ll never forget. To defend our title and win all our matches, including that nail-biting final against China, was beyond words. There’s no greater pride than winning a medal for India, and to have done it in my first Asian Champions Trophy makes it even more special. I’ll always remember this as a significant milestone in my career."

Interestingly, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, registering dominant wins in the league stage over China (3-0), Japan (5-1), Malaysia (8-1), Korea (3-1), and Pakistan (2-1). In the semi-finals, India comfortably dispatched Korea 4-1, setting the stage for a hard-fought victory in the final against China.

(IANS)