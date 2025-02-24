Dubai: Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy hang by a thread after a six-wicket defeat to India in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan's men now find themselves at the bottom of the table, requiring multiple results to go in their favour to stay alive in the tournament.

A key fixture in determining Pakistan’s future is the Monday's clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. If the Black Caps defeat Bangladesh, Pakistan will be officially eliminated from the tournament, with New Zealand and India advancing to the semi-finals.

However, a Bangladesh victory would keep the group wide open.

If Bangladesh triumph over New Zealand and Pakistan beat Bangladesh on February 27, Pakistan’s fate would then rest on India’s final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2.

In this scenario, a victory for Rohit Sharma’s side would result in New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan all finishing with two points each. The final semi-final spot from Group A would then be decided based on net run rate.

Pakistan now face an anxious wait, knowing that their qualification chances depend as much on their own performance as on the outcomes of other teams. With their backs against the wall, Rizwan and his men must deliver against Bangladesh and hope that fortune favours them in the other matches.

With four points from two matches, Rohit Sharma’s team currently leads Group A and will face New Zealand in its final group-stage match on March 2.

However, India's place in the semifinals is not yet guaranteed. If New Zealand defeats Bangladesh on Monday, both India and New Zealand will automatically advance to the last four.

On the other hand, if Bangladesh wins against New Zealand, India will need to wait for confirmation of its semifinal spot. A win against the Kiwis in the final group game will secure their qualification.

In a scenario where Bangladesh defeats both New Zealand and Pakistan, and India loses to New Zealand, all three teams—India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh—will finish with four points each. In that case, the semifinal qualification will be determined by the Net Run Rate.

Pakistan’s struggle for qualification began with a six-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening game on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

With their campaign already under pressure, the team failed to find their footing against India. Opting to bat first, Pakistan could only muster 241 in 49.4 overs, with Saud Shakeel (62) and skipper Rizwan (46) being the notable contributors. However, the total proved insufficient as Virat Kohli's unbeaten 51st ODI century powered India to victory with 45 balls to spare.

With two consecutive losses, Pakistan's fate is no longer in their hands. To keep their slim semi-final hopes alive, they must win their final match against Bangladesh on February 27. However, even a victory won’t be enough unless other results work in their favour.

