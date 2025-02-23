Dubai: Talismanic batter Virat Kohli has become the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, a landmark which he achieved during India’s high-stakes Group A clash against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium.

In India’s chase of 242, Kohli reached the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs with a crisp drive off Haris Rauf for four on the second ball of the 13th over. Kohli has now become just the third batter and the quickest one to reach this landmark, in 287 innings.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the list with 18426 ODI runs, took 350 innings to reach 14,000 runs mark, while Sri Lanka’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara, currently at second place with 14,234 runs, did so in 378 innings.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, is now the quickest men’s batter to reach 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000, 13000 and 14000 runs in the international 50-over format. He got to 14,000 ODI runs in 63 fewer innings than Tendulkar.

Kohli also holds the record for most hundreds in ODIs via his 50 tons, a record previously held by Tendulkar that he broke during the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup. Previously in the match, Kohli surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin to become the new record holder for the most catches by a fielder for India in ODIs.

Kohli, 36, took the catch of Naseem Shah at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling in the 47th over to record his 157th catch, taking him past Azharuddin’s 156 catches. He then took the catch of Khushdil Shah at deep mid-wicket off Harshit Rana’s bowling, as India bowled out Pakistan for 241.

Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), and Suresh Raina (102) are the others on the elite list from an Indian perspective. Kohli now ranks on the third spot in the list of most catches taken by a fielder in men’s ODIs after Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160). (IANS)