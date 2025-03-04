Dubai: India stormed into the ICC Champions Trophy final with a commanding victory over Australia in the semi-final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 265, Virat Kohli’s brilliant 84 off 98 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s explosive 45 off 62 balls guided India to victory in dominant fashion. Despite losing wickets along the way, India successfully chased down the target within the allotted overs.

Earlier, India’s bowlers put on an impressive show, restricting Australia to 264 in 49.3 overs. Mohammed Shami led the attack with three crucial wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with two dismissals each.

With this emphatic win by 4 wickets, India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final, edging closer to the coveted title.