Lahore: New Zealand set up a meeting with India in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai after beating South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

After Rachin Ravindra smashed his fifth ODI hundred and second ton of the tournament and Kane Williamson notched up his third century in a row against South Africa to take New Zealand to 362/6, the highest total in the competition’s history, the Proteas ended up at 312/9, with David Miller's unbeaten century coming off 67 balls going in vain.

For the Blackcaps, captain Mitchell Santner broke the back of South Africa’s chase with 3-43, while Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry took two wickets each. Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra bagged a scalp each as New Zealand got a clinical win and will now meet India for the second time in this tournament.

Chasing 363, the in-form Ryan Rickleton began by hitting four early boundaries before he was undone by Matt Henry’s cutter, and the leading edge was caught by short-cover in the fifth over. Temba Bavuma was struggling to get going, as seen from him being three off 18 balls, before breaking the shackles by hitting a four each off Henry and Kyle Jamieson.

While van der Dussen took two fours off Henry, Bavuma pulled Jamieson over square leg for six. After the duo took a four each off William O’Rourke, Bavuma brought up South Africa’s hundred by going inside-out against Michael Bracewell for four and got his seventh ODI fifty in 64 balls.

Shortly after, van der Dussen brought up his third consecutive fifty with a single as South Africa’s chase got a stable look, especially with Bavuma’s catch being dropped by Kane Williamson at short mid-wicket. But in the 23rd over, Bavuma looked to slice a flighted delivery from Santner but was caught at backward point for 56. Three overs later, Santner struck again as he got one to turn enough and castled van der Dussen for 67. In his next over, he landed a huge blow to South Africa’s chase by having Heinrich Klaasen pull to Henry at long-on, though he injured himself after landing on the right shoulder.

From there, South Africa’s slide in the chase began – Rachin Ravindra held on to a chip from Aiden Markram’s bat off his own bowling, Wiaan Mulder miscued a slog-sweep to deep square leg off Bracewell and had Marco Jansen trapped lbw by Glenn Phillips, who later had Keshav Maharaj caught behind.

Despite Rabada hitting two boundaries in his 22-ball 16 and David Miller carting bowlers all around the park to complete a century on the last ball of the innings, it wasn’t enough for South Africa to stop New Zealand from progressing into the Champions Trophy final.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 362/6 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 102; Lungi Ngidi 3-72, Kagiso Rabada 2-70) beat South Africa 312/9 in 50 overs (David Miller 100 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 69, Temba Bavuma 56; Mitchell Santner 3-43, Glenn Phillips 2-27) by 50 runs

(IANS)