Dubai: Skipper Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian men’s batter, and tenth overall to go past 11,000 ODI runs during the 2025 Champions Trophy Group A match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday.

Rohit, the right-handed batter, touched the 11,000 ODI run mark when he lofted Mustafizur Rahman over mid-on for four on the fifth ball of the fourth over. He has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly as batters from India to join the 11,000 ODI runs club.

Rohit also became the second fastest men’s player to reach the 11,000 ODI runs milestone, in his 261st innings and now sits behind Kohli, who achieved the feat in 222 innings. In terms of balls faced, Rohit is also the second quickest with 11,868 deliveries and sits behind Kohli, who took 11,831 balls.

Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in ODIs with over 18,000 runs in 452 innings, while Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara sits in the second spot with 14,234 runs.

Previously in the match, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to pick 200 wickets in men’s ODIs. Shami reached the milestone in 104 matches, overtaking current chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s record of reaching the 200 wickets mark in 133 matches.

Shami, 34, is also the second-quickest bowler to pick 200 men’s ODI wickets, where he’s tied with former Pakistan spinner and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

The leader in this list is Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who did it in 102 matches. Shami is also the quickest-ever bowler to reach 200 men’s ODI wickets in terms of balls bowled, which stands at 5,126 deliveries, ahead of Starc’s 5,240 balls.

In the same game, Virat Kohli completed 156 catches in men’s ODIs, the joint most as a fielder for India, and equalling with Mohammad Azharuddin. Overall, only Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160) have taken more catches as a fielder in men’s ODIs.

(IANS)