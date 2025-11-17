Cuttack: At a meeting held at the Cuttack District Collectorate today, it was announced counter sales for the India vs South Africa T20 International match will begin on December 5, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera said.

The high-profile T20I match is scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on December 9.

Behera informed tickets will be available at six designated counters at the stadium starting December 5. Meanwhile, online ticket sales for the match will go live from December 1.

The OCA Secretary also stated tickets will be distributed to cricket association–affiliated organisations on December 3 and 4.

Earlier, on November 12, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan to review preparations for the upcoming international fixture. The Chief Minister directed officials from the cricket association and the state administration to ensure smooth and flawless arrangements for the match.