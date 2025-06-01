Bhubaneswar: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj in November this year.

The left-handed middle order batter will get engaged to Priya Saroj, the Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr in Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow on June 8. Rinku (27) is scheduled to tie the knot with Priya Saroj (26) in Varanasi on November 18, media reports said.

Rinku played the Indian Premier League (IPL)-2025 on behalf of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He had made his international debut in a Twenty20 match against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku played his first One Day International (ODI) against South Africa in the same year.

Priya Saroj is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a three-time former MP and sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

She had completed her BA degree from Delhi University and LLB degree from Amity University. Priya, a former Supreme Court advocate, got elected to the Lok Sabha from Machhlishahr constituency by defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj with a margin of 35,000 votes in 2024 polls.