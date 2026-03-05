New Delhi: Dame Therese Walsh has been appointed as Chair of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 Tournament, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Dame Therese is currently the chair of Air New Zealand, and a former Chair of TVNZ and Director of New Zealand Cricket.

She played a leading role in both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 co-hosted across Australia and New Zealand and the IRB Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2011 in New Zealand.

As Chair, Dame Therese will oversee a Board comprised of the Chairs and CEOs of both Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket and fellow independent director Peter Varghese AO, a former senior Australian diplomat and public servant and former Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Varghese is currently Chancellor of The University of Queensland.

Dame Therese Walsh, Chair of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 said, "I am honoured to be involved in one of the world’s premier sporting events and look forward to hosting the world’s cricket nations and delivering a global celebration of sport in a truly Trans-Tasman way.”

Dame Therese announced that Joel Morrison has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028. Morrison will join the Local Organising Committee from Cricket Australia where he has held the role of Executive General Manager, Events and Operations, since September 2022.

In this role, Morrison oversaw the strategy, delivery and commercial performance of international cricket in Australia during a time when the game achieved historic attendance milestones.

Previously, Morrison acquired considerable experience in leadership, sports and major events as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Territory Cricket, interim Head of Big Bash Leagues as well as in roles with the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2014 T20 Champions League and at the Australian Football League.

Joel Morrison, CEO of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 said, “It’s a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of the 2028 T20 World Cup and I’m excited by the opportunity. World Cups are special, particularly those held in your own backyard. They have a unique ability to unite and inspire communities and generations, and in Australia and New Zealand we do global events better than anywhere else.

“It is an exciting time for cricket. This will be the largest cricket world cup ever hosted in the southern hemisphere, providing a significant platform to showcase our region, the enduring bond between Australia and New Zealand, and the power of cricket throughout the world.”