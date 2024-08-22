New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have claimed that the Delhi Police has revoked the security cover of female wrestlers set to testify in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh and Sakshi on ‘X’, tagged the Delhi Police, the Delhi Commission for Women, and the National Commission for Women, raising concerns about the safety of the women wrestlers who are key witnesses in the case and wrote, “Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court."

Vinesh, who recently returned from the Paris Olympics, had said that her fight against the WFI would continue and hoped that "truth will prevail".

The case dates back to January 2023 when wrestlers including Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang Punia began protesting at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and intimidation. The wrestlers demanded his resignation and sought the dissolution of the WFI.

Their complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha led to the formation of an inquiry committee comprising notable figures such as Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. Despite these actions, the WFI denied all allegations against its president and coaches.

Subsequently, the Sports Ministry intervened, suspending all WFI activities and sidelining assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

The legal battle escalated in May 2024, when a Delhi court formally framed charges against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar. Both denied the charges, leading to a trial.

The court, in a May 10 order, found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five female wrestlers against the former WFI chief.

