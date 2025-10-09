Madurai: Former India captain M.S. Dhoni on Thursday inaugurated the Velammal Cricket Stadium near Chintamani in Madurai, drawing massive crowds as fans flocked for a glimpse of one of the country’s most beloved sporting icons.

Dhoni, who arrived in Madurai by a private flight from Mumbai, was the chief guest to unveil Tamil Nadu’s second-largest cricket stadium. Built at an estimated cost of over Rs 300 crore, the world-class facility spans 12.5 acres and is set to become a key hub for cricket in the region.

The three-time ICC title-winning captain was greeted by enthusiastic fans who had gathered at the airport since early morning. This marked his first public event in Madurai, making the occasion even more special for his admirers in Tamil Nadu.

Upon landing, Dhoni was driven to the venue in a white car bearing his iconic jersey number ‘7’, with tight police security arranged to manage the large crowds. Following the inauguration ceremony at the newly built Velammal Cricket Stadium, Dhoni made his way back to the airport - this time in a blue car, also numbered ‘7’ - and flew back to Mumbai on a private charter.

The event drew massive attention, not only for the scale of the new cricketing infrastructure but also for the presence of Dhoni, whose popularity continues to transcend generations.

The Velammal Cricket Stadium, developed by the Velammal Education Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), has a seating capacity of 7,300, with plans to expand it to 20,000 in the future.

Recently, Dhoni completed his drone pilot training, which was praised by the netizens. Former India captain completed his course from Garuda Aerospace, India’s leading drone manufacturer and DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in Chennai, of which he is also brand ambassador.

The social media reacted positively to the news of Dhoni becoming a certified drone pilot. The milestone marked a pivotal moment as one of India’s most celebrated sports icons stepped into the future of aviation technology.

After completing the rigorous training program, Dhoni is now certified to fly drones, highlighting their potential to transform India’s growth story. The training is a critical step toward promoting certified and safe drone operations, combining theoretical ground classes with intensive practical flying sessions on simulators and actual drones.

(IANS)