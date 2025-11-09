Athens: Novak Djokovic captured his 101st career title in dramatic fashion at the Hellenic Championship, where he overcame Lorenzo Musetti in an absorbing three-hour clash.

The 38-year-old Serbian left it all on the court in a gutsy 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory in the final, which featured 13 break points and five breaks of serve in the deciding set alone.

With his 72nd tour-level title on hard courts, Djokovic also cut his tie with Roger Federer for the most in the Open Era.

Both players were pushed to their physical limits across the match, but particularly during the final set. For Musetti, it was heartbreak as he fell to his sixth consecutive defeat in an ATP Tour final. He captured his first two titles back in 2022 in Hamburg and Naples, ATP reports.

"I dedicate this win to the wonderful people of Greece. You support me, you support tennis, and you've made me feel at home. A win that feels even more special with much family here. Huge gratitude also to everyone who made this beautiful new tournament so special.

"To Musetti, what an epic battle. Congratulations on an incredible performance and tournament. Keep it going, your future is bright," Djokovic shared in an Instagram post.

Musetti needed to capture the title to leapfrog Felix Auger-Aliassime into the final qualification spot for the Nitto ATP Finals.

However, after the Serbian withdrew later on Saturday, Musetti will replace Djokovic and therefore compete at the season finale for the first time.

"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury. I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play – your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon!" Djokovic said in a statement. (IANS)