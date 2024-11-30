New Delhi: The national broadcaster of India, Doordarshan (DD), has partnered with the Hockey India League (HIL) to deliver the electrifying action of the tournament to millions of viewers across the country.

HIL is set to commence on December 28. This year’s edition is historic as it marks the inaugural season of the Women’s Hockey India League, alongside the much-anticipated men’s competition. The league will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, competing across Rourkela and Ranchi, showcasing top-tier talent from India and across the globe.

The addition of the women’s league underscores Hockey India’s commitment to advancing gender inclusivity in sports and promoting women’s hockey on a grand stage.

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, said, “Prasar Bharati is privileged to partner with the Hockey India League, a platform that celebrates our national sports and aligns people across different categories. Through our comprehensive coverage, we aim to bring the electrifying spirit of hockey, including the historic debut of Women HIL, to viewers everywhere, bridging urban and rural divide and amplifying the league’s impact.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “With two back-to-back medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, Indian sports lovers are confident that the golden era of Indian hockey is being brought back. Doordarshan as the public broadcaster is looking forward to contributing to this broader vision through this partnership. The idea is to elevate hockey production and broadcast to the global sporting standards. The sports lovers across the world can now watch the Indian Hockey League, both men and women on DD Sports and Waves- the recently launched OTT platform of Prasar Bharati. Stay tuned for broadcast starting December 28, 2024”.

Talking about the association, Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "We are thrilled to partner with Doordarshan as the official broadcaster of the Hockey India League. This year is particularly special with the launch of the Women’s HIL, a landmark step in promoting women’s hockey. Doordarshan’s unparalleled reach and commitment to sports perfectly align with our vision of taking hockey to every corner of the nation. Together, we aim to inspire millions and elevate the HIL to unprecedented heights."

Now, fans across the country can enjoy live telecasts of all Hockey India League matches on Doordarshan, ensuring seamless access for hockey enthusiasts nationwide.

In a historic step, Doordarshan’s partnership with Hockey India extends to all National Championships. Going forward, all Hockey India National Championships across various categories, as well as all hockey events in India owned by Hockey India, will be telecast on DD.

