Panaji: Uzbekistan’s teenage sensation Javokhir Sindarov carved his name into chess history, becoming the youngest player ever to win the Chess World Cup after outlasting China’s Wei Yi in a nerve-wracking tiebreak finale in Goa on Wednesday.

In an event where favourites were eliminated one after another before the knockout stages, Sindarov started the tournament as the sixteenth seed. It was anything but simple for him to earn the title. In a close semifinal match against fellow countryman Nodirbek Yakubboev, he only prevailed after reaching the tiebreaks.

Both Wei Yi and Sindarov qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament by making it to the championship round. He defeated Wei in a thrilling finish to take home the trophy after winning the second 15' + 10" Rapid tiebreak.

His triumph also signifies a significant change in the world of chess. After D. Gukesh's World Championship victory and Divya Deshmukh's, Sindarov becomes the third teenager to win a major world title in less than a year.

Wei Yi used the Petrov Defense in Tuesday's opening match, which once again put Sindarov in a difficult situation as he looked for opportunities to win with White. Wei's plan almost worked. In an attempt to force a result, the Chinese grandmaster moved into a bishop-pawn endgame that was marginally advantageous.

However, Sindarov remained vigilant, accurately defending against every subtle threat and making deep calculations. After 50 moves, with the margins razor-thin, the two agreed to a draw—setting the stage for a tiebreak showdown.

When the fast-paced games started on Wednesday, Sindarov's poise was crucial. He decisively defeated Wei Yi in the second 15' + 10" rapid tiebreak, outplaying him with conviction and clarity to win the biggest title of his early career. He pocketed a cheque worth $120,000 for winning the title in the tournament with a total prize fund of $2 million.

The 11th edition of the FIDE World Cup 2025 started with 206 players on October 28. Sindarov reached the final by beating compatriot Nodirbek Yakubboev in the semifinal, while Wei Yi got the better of Andrey Esipenko.